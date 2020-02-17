Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Red Lobster Endless Soup, Salad & Biscuits

$8.99+
+ In-Store Shipping
Red Lobster Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Red Lobster offers a Seafood Lovers Lunch Menu featuring Endless Soup, Salad and Biscuits starting at just $8.99! Plus, they're now also offering Power Bowls starting from $9.99. Order online, on the My Red Lobster Rewards app [iOS or Android], or in the restaurant.

Find your nearest Red Lobster here.

Note: New menu items are only available during lunchtime Mon.-Fri. from 11AM – 3PM.

New Seafood Lover's Lunch Menu Rundown:
  • Endless Soup, Salad & Biscuits: Enjoy Red Lobster's signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits with your choice of soup and salad. Soup options include New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque and Creamy Potato Bacon.
  • Summer Power Bowl: Quinoa rice, edamame, seasonal berries, sliced almonds and a lemon olive oil vinaigrette with the choice to add Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Shrimp, Grilled Chicken or Grilled Fresh Salmon.
  • Dragon Power Bowl: Spicy soy-ginger sauce drizzled over quinoa rice and fresh broccoli with the choice to add Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Shrimp, Grilled Chicken or Grilled Fresh Salmon.

Comments (1)

blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Feb 17, 2020
deal updated
Reply
