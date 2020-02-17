Red Lobster offers a Seafood Lovers Lunch Menu featuring Endless Soup, Salad and Biscuits starting at just $8.99! Plus, they're now also offering Power Bowls starting from $9.99. Order online, on the My Red Lobster Rewards app [iOS or Android], or in the restaurant.



Find your nearest Red Lobster here.



Note: New menu items are only available during lunchtime Mon.-Fri. from 11AM – 3PM.



New Seafood Lover's Lunch Menu Rundown:

Enjoy Red Lobster's signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits with your choice of soup and salad. Soup options include New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque and Creamy Potato Bacon. Summer Power Bowl: Quinoa rice, edamame, seasonal berries, sliced almonds and a lemon olive oil vinaigrette with the choice to add Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Shrimp, Grilled Chicken or Grilled Fresh Salmon.



Quinoa rice, edamame, seasonal berries, sliced almonds and a lemon olive oil vinaigrette with the choice to add Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Shrimp, Grilled Chicken or Grilled Fresh Salmon. Dragon Power Bowl: Spicy soy-ginger sauce drizzled over quinoa rice and fresh broccoli with the choice to add Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Shrimp, Grilled Chicken or Grilled Fresh Salmon.