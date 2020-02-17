Red Lobster Endless Soup, Salad & Biscuits
$8.99+
+ In-Store Shipping
About this Deal
|Red Lobster offers a Seafood Lovers Lunch Menu featuring Endless Soup, Salad and Biscuits starting at just $8.99! Plus, they're now also offering Power Bowls starting from $9.99. Order online, on the My Red Lobster Rewards app [iOS or Android], or in the restaurant.
Find your nearest Red Lobster here.
Note: New menu items are only available during lunchtime Mon.-Fri. from 11AM – 3PM.
New Seafood Lover's Lunch Menu Rundown:
Related to this item:food restaurants Lunch Fast Food Red Lobster Seafood dining out Seafood Restaurant
What's the matter?