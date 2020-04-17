Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sonic Coupons

Sonic

New Reese's Overload Waffle Cone & Blast
$2.99 $5.98
Apr 17, 2020
Expires : 04/19/20
22  Likes 0  Comments
10
About this Deal

Now through 4/19, Sonic is offering Half-Price Reese's Overload Waffle Cones & Blasts for only $2.99!

Find your nearest Sonic here.

Note: price and availability may vary by location.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Ice cream sonic Fast Food dining out desserts Meals
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Magdalena Guerrero
Magdalena Guerrero (L1)
Apr 17, 2020
