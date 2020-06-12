Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
12-Pack Rice a Roni Cups (Cheddar Broccoli)

$7.30
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/22/20
About this Deal

Amazon has this 12-Pack Rice a Roni Cups (Cheddar Broccoli) for just $7.30 (60¢ each) with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save.

Note: you may cancel your subscription anytime.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • This savory recipe blends rice and pasta with broccoli, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheeses
  • Served in individual cups you can enjoy at home, at work, or on the go
  • Cooks in 3 1/2 minutes in the microwave
  • Just add water
  • Includes 12 single-serve cups
  • Received 4+ stars out of 1225+ reviews

Comments (2)

pandabear21
pandabear21 (L4)
Jun 12, 2020
😋
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 30, 2020
Updated
Reply
