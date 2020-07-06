Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
20-Lbs Royal Basmati Rice (In-Store)

$17.84
+ In-Store Shipping
Walmart Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Walmart is offering this 20-Lbs Royal Basmati Rice for only $17.74 in-stores.

Find your nearest Walmart here.

Details:
Premium and authentic white Basmati rice from the Himalayan Mountains
Aged over 12 months for perfect non-sticky texture and sweet flavor.
Naturally sourced from local growers in regions renowned for producing the finest crops
Easy-to-cook in just 15-20 minutes
Royal rice is Vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, Kosher, Halal, and non-fat
Received 4+ stars from over 765 reviews!

food Walmart Rice Basmati Rice groceries cooking Meals royal basmati rice
Comments (2)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jul 06, 2020
price drop
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 13, 2020
Price drop
Reply
