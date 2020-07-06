20-Lbs Royal Basmati Rice (In-Store)
$17.84
|Walmart is offering this 20-Lbs Royal Basmati Rice for only $17.74 in-stores.
Premium and authentic white Basmati rice from the Himalayan Mountains
Aged over 12 months for perfect non-sticky texture and sweet flavor.
Naturally sourced from local growers in regions renowned for producing the finest crops
Easy-to-cook in just 15-20 minutes
Royal rice is Vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, Kosher, Halal, and non-fat
Received 4+ stars from over 765 reviews!
