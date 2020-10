For a limited-time, Rubio's is offering a Family Taco Kit or Burrito Box for only $29.00!



Find your nearest location here.



Family Taco Kit Includes:

Protein: (choose from)

All-Natural Chicken

USDA Choice Steak

Grilled Shrimp

Toppings:

Freshly Made Guacamole

Lettuce

Shredded Cheese

Mild Salsa or Chipotle White Sauce

Tortilla: (choose from)

Corn

Flour

Sides of Beans & Rice: (choose from)

No-Fried Pinto Beans

Black Beans

Mexican Rice

Citrus Rice

Plus a Bag of Chips!

Ordering Options:

Free Delivery via Rubio's App or Online



Order Online and Pickup In-Store



Place a To-Go Order In-Store