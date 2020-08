Target is offering a $5 rebate when you purchase a 12-Pack Saint Archer Gold. Depending on your location, that means you can get a 12-pack for as low as $8.99 (after rebate)!



Find your nearest store here.



Note: price and availability vary by location.



Details:

Ultimate light beer with 4.2% ABV



Only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs



Light session beer

Compare to $10.73 at Walmart.