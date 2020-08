Amazon is offering this 5-Count Atkins Endulge Nutty Fudge Brownie Bar for only $3.66 when you 'clip' the 94¢ off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Provides 7 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber



Moist, chewy brownie treats with walnuts



Received 4+ stars from over 7,265 reviews