Best Grocery Shopping Practices During COVID-19
Tips
Apr 12, 2020
35  Likes 0  Comments
9
The spread of COVID-19 has caused many people to panic about how it can be transferred. Although we're all doing our best to minimize that risk by staying home, errands, such as grocery shopping, expose us to outside elements. Many people are wondering what are the best measures to take to keep themselves safe.

Firstly, although this misconception has been spread, you do not have to disinfect your groceries when you get home. Virology and food safety experts weigh in on the safest ways to shop that will minimize your risk of contracting the virus and keep you safe.

Best Grocery Shopping Practices:
  • Focus on social distancing from people while in the store. No need to worry about the food.
  • Try to shop at markets that limit the amount of people in the store
  • Shop quickly
  • Wear a face mask or other protective covering
  • Go alone when possible. More family members going to the grocery store increases the risk of getting infected
  • Sanitize cart and hands.
  • Wearing gloves is not necessary. You're still touching surfaces with those gloves. The best thing to do is to not touch your face and sanitize hands immediately after shopping.
  • Have consideration for the cashier and make sure your social distancing.
  • Opt for no-touch payment when possible

Read more here.

Do you disinfect your groceries after you shop? Let us know in the comments below!

food groceries News shopping grocery shopping Coronavirus Covid-19 Coronavirus Crisis
