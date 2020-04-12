Tips
Apr 12, 2020
35 Likes 0 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
The spread of COVID-19 has caused many people to panic about how it can be transferred. Although we're all doing our best to minimize that risk by staying home, errands, such as grocery shopping, expose us to outside elements. Many people are wondering what are the best measures to take to keep themselves safe.
Firstly, although this misconception has been spread, you do not have to disinfect your groceries when you get home. Virology and food safety experts weigh in on the safest ways to shop that will minimize your risk of contracting the virus and keep you safe.
Best Grocery Shopping Practices:
Read more here.
Do you disinfect your groceries after you shop? Let us know in the comments below!
What's the matter?