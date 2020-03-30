This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sonic
$1.00
Apr 30, 2020
Expires : 05/03/20
34 Likes 1 Comments
22See Deal
About this Deal
|
Now through 5/3, Sonic is offering Soft Pretzel Twist for only $1 when you order via app [iOS or Android].
Find your nearest location here.
Note: valid at participating locations. Limit 1 per customer.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants Beverages Pretzel sonic Fast Food sonic drive in Meals
What's the matter?