Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sonic Coupons

Sonic

$1 Sonic Soft Pretzel Twist
$1.00
Apr 30, 2020
Expires : 05/03/20
34  Likes 1  Comments
22
See Deal

About this Deal

Now through 5/3, Sonic is offering Soft Pretzel Twist for only $1 when you order via app [iOS or Android].

Find your nearest location here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Limit 1 per customer.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Beverages Pretzel sonic Fast Food sonic drive in Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Mar 30, 2020
This looks sooo good.
Likes Reply
Sonic See All arrow
Sonic
Sonic
1/2 Price Garlic Butter Bacon Burger
Offer
Sonic
Sonic
Tuesday from 5 P.m. to Close SONIC Cheeseburgers Are 1/2 Price in The App.
50% Off
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
ALDI
ALDI
New Weekly Ad for 10/7 (In-Store)
WeeklyAD
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
HOT
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy Protection
NEWS
HOT
Dominos
Dominos
50% Off First-Time App Orders
50% Off
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free 3-Pc Tenders Offer is Back!
Free W/P
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit w/ $10 Purchase
Offer
arrow
arrow