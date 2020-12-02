Free Sonic Classic Shake

Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Sonic Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Sonic is offering their Classic Shake for free! To get this deal, simply text code DEAL to number 876642 in the app [iOS or Android] when ordering. You can also order in store by simply mentioning the deal when ordering at the window or counter.

Find your nearest Sonic here.

Note: Valid at participating locations only.

Related to this item:

food restaurants Breakfast sonic Fast Food food deals dining out French Toast Sticks
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
11 days ago
Updated
Reply

Related Deals

$2 Off Any Variety Platter or $5 Off 8 Pc. Family Meal (With Coupon) At Long John Silver's
$2 Off Any Variety Platter or $5 Off 8 Pc. Family Meal (With Coupon) At Long John Silver's
Offer
Long John Silvers
30
Traditional Medicinals Organic Throat Coat Eucalyptus Seasonal Tea, 16 Tea Bags (Pack of 6)
Traditional Medicinals Organic Throat Coat Eucalyptus Seasonal Tea, 16 Tea Bags (Pack of 6)
$22.52 $24.71
Amazon
10
Long John Silver's Lenten Specials February 17 - April 12, 2020
Long John Silver's Lenten Specials February 17 - April 12, 2020
Deals
Long John Silvers
30
Twichwares Kitchen Utensil Set Cooking - Silicone Nonstick Cookware with Stainless Steel Handle - Spatula, Ladle, Tongs, Whisk, Pasta Server Kitchen Accessories
Twichwares Kitchen Utensil Set Cooking - Silicone Nonstick Cookware with Stainless Steel Handle - Spatula, Ladle, Tongs, Whisk, Pasta Server Kitchen Accessories
$11.99 $19.99
Amazon
10
P.F. Chang's Valentine's Menu for Two
P.F. Chang's Valentine's Menu for Two
$75.00
P.F. Chang's
40
24-Pk Sanpellegrino Momenti Lemon & Raspberry
24-Pk Sanpellegrino Momenti Lemon & Raspberry
$9.26
Amazon
20
$2 Happy Hour Margaritas Every Day 4-7pm | Taco Cabana
$2 Happy Hour Margaritas Every Day 4-7pm | Taco Cabana
Offers AR
Taco Cabana
10
$6 Buttermilk Biscuit Shrimp Combo Now At Popeyes
$6 Buttermilk Biscuit Shrimp Combo Now At Popeyes
$6.00
Popeyes
30
Today Only Bakers Dozen Heart Shaped Bagels!
Today Only Bakers Dozen Heart Shaped Bagels!
DEAL
Einstein Bros
50
Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day Doughnuts
$14.99
Krispy Kreme
32
Valentine's Dinner for 2 Starting At $35 | Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
Valentine's Dinner for 2 Starting At $35 | Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
Offer
Olive Garden
31
2 BABY BACK RIBS MEALS FOR $20 or 2 PRIME RIB MEALS FOR $30 At Boston Market
2 BABY BACK RIBS MEALS FOR $20 or 2 PRIME RIB MEALS FOR $30 At Boston Market
Deal
Boston Market
50
Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil, First Cold Pressed, (2 Liters)
Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil, First Cold Pressed, (2 Liters)
$16.44
Amazon
20
BOGO Free Corner Bakery Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner
BOGO Free Corner Bakery Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner
BOGO
Corner Bakery Cafe
151
S.Pellegrino Essenza Lemon & Lemon Zest Flavored Mineral Water Cans, 11.15 Fl Oz (24 Pack)
S.Pellegrino Essenza Lemon & Lemon Zest Flavored Mineral Water Cans, 11.15 Fl Oz (24 Pack)
$8.20
Amazon
10
Sanpellegrino Prickly Pear and Orange Sparkling Fruit Beverage, 11.15 Fl. Oz Cans (24 Count)
Sanpellegrino Prickly Pear and Orange Sparkling Fruit Beverage, 11.15 Fl. Oz Cans (24 Count)
$10.86 $11.43
Amazon
20
[Neogen] Real Fresh Foam, Green Tea, 160 Gram
[Neogen] Real Fresh Foam, Green Tea, 160 Gram
$14.25
Amazon
40
McDonald's Burger + Medium Fries = $1
McDonald's Burger + Medium Fries = $1
$1
McDonalds
301
30-Pack Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water - Watermelon 8.45oz
30-Pack Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water - Watermelon 8.45oz
$6.76
Amazon
53
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
Roundup
33352
Nishiki Medium Grain Rice 5 lbs.
Nishiki Medium Grain Rice 5 lbs.
$5.81 $6.98
Amazon
51
20% Off Your Order With Purchase When Ordering Online At Marco's
20% Off Your Order With Purchase When Ordering Online At Marco's
20% OFF
Marco's Pizza
80
Cinnabon Free Cold Brew Feb 17, 2020 (12-6 Pm)
Cinnabon Free Cold Brew Feb 17, 2020 (12-6 Pm)
Free
Cinnabon
101
20% Off Starbucks Beverages at Target
20% Off Starbucks Beverages at Target
20% Off
Target
Up to 1.00% Cashback
112
Free Original Slider On 2/17/20 At White Castle
Free Original Slider On 2/17/20 At White Castle
Free
White Castle
90
Botan Musenmai Calrose Rice, 5 Pound
Botan Musenmai Calrose Rice, 5 Pound
$5.68
Amazon
50