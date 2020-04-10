From now until 4/12, Sonic is offering their Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for only 99¢ when you order through the mobile app [iOS or Android] and apply code DELISH at checkout!



Find your nearest location here.



What is the Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken?

Features chunks of all-white meat chicken in a crispy-fried breading



Comes with your choice of dipping sauce: Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard or Hickory BBQ