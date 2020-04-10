Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
99¢ Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken
99¢
Apr 10, 2020
Expires : 04/12/20
27  Likes
10
See Deal

About this Deal

From now until 4/12, Sonic is offering their Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for only 99¢ when you order through the mobile app [iOS or Android] and apply code DELISH at checkout!

Find your nearest location here.

What is the Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken?
  • Features chunks of all-white meat chicken in a crispy-fried breading
  • Comes with your choice of dipping sauce: Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard or Hickory BBQ

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants chicken sonic Fast Food food deals sonic drive in Meals
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Apr 10, 2020
LOVE popcorn chicken!
Likes Reply
