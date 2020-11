Walmart has this 20-Ct Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws for only $3.50 with free in-store pickup or get free shipping on orders over $35.



Product Details:

A whole new way to enjoy pumpkin spice rolled into a delightfully delicate cookie



Enjoy by itself or with coffee, hot chocolate, lattes and iced coffee



Includes luscious layer of rich, white chocolaty filling with a hint of pumpkin spice



Each lovely decorative tin includes 20 individually wrapped cookie straws



Received 4+ stars out of 16 reviews

Compare to $41.88 ($6.98 each) for 6 tins on Amazon.