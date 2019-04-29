Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
15-Count Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee (9.5-Oz)

$13.99 $17.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/01/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 15-Count Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee (9.5-Oz) for only $13.99 when you 'clip' the $4 off coupon with free shipping on orders of $25+ or with Prime.

Note: in stock on June 13.

Details:
  • #1 Amazon Best Seller
  • Creamy blend of coffee and low-fat milk
  • Perfect for enjoying on-the-go
  • Received 4+ stars from over 2,205 reviews

Comments (5)

Jyork2300
Jyork2300 (L2)
Apr 29, 2019
good deal ! ty
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Mar 13, 2019
Updated $13.59
Reply
JacksonWu
JacksonWu (L1)
Dec 26, 2018
The price is well worth it
Reply
Matiasclock
Matiasclock (L1)
Nov 01, 2018
lik4
Reply
Yoyart
Yoyart (L2)
Oct 18, 2017
cheap
Reply
