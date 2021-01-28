This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon
96-Ct Starbucks French Roast K-Cup Pods
FREE SHIPPING
$37.97
$49.31
3h ago
Expires : 01/27/21
5 Likes 1 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering this 96-Ct Starbucks French Roast K-Cup Pods for only $37.97 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!
Note: cancel your subscription at any time. Back in-stock on 2/2/21.
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping Starbucks Coffee Beverages K-Cups Keurig Coffee Pods ground coffee
What's the matter?