96-Ct Starbucks French Roast K-Cup Pods
FREE SHIPPING
$37.97 $49.31
3h ago
Expires : 01/27/21
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 96-Ct Starbucks French Roast K-Cup Pods for only $37.97 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!

Note: cancel your subscription at any time. Back in-stock on 2/2/21.

Details:
  • Starbucks French Roast is smoky and singular
  • Fuller body and robust, bold taste
  • Contains 4 boxes, each with 24 K-Cup pods
  • Received 4+ stars from over 13,720 reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
18h ago
