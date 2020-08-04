Starbucks is offering Rewards Starland Instant Win Game for Rewards Members [free to join]! Just download the app [ios or Android] so you can start playing when the time comes.



Rewards members can earn up to 2 game plays per day by making up to two purchase transactions with a registered Starbucks Card or in the app or you can score up to two “free” entry codes daily.



Notable Prizes:

Free Drinks for a Year



Free Breakfast for a Year



$500 Starbucks Card



15,000 Stars



Triple Srats for a Year



