This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kroger Coupons

Kroger

Suave Kids' 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner (3 Options)
49¢ $1.99
Jun 30, 2020
Expires : 07/12/20
About this Deal

Kroger is offering Suave Kids' 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner (3 Options) for only 49¢ when you 'clip' $1.50 off coupon on the product page. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees.

Note: You have to sign in to Kroger account [free to join] to 'clip' coupon.

Notable Options:

Kids suave Conditioner Hair Care Kroger Shampoo health & beauty Health & Personal Care
