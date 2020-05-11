Due to the coronavirus crisis, Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes are unable to re-open their 97 locations and must close permanently.



See their official statement here.



According to chief executive of Garden Fresh Restaurants, John Haywood, the COVID-19 pandemic is the "sole reason" for the permanent closure. Both restaurants employed about 4,400 team members across the country.



If you have gift cards to either restaurant, unfortunately the chain is reporting that your refund options are limited. You can try to dispute the purchase with your credit card company or bank. Otherwise, you may have alternative options through court in the future.