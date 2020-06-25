Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Introducing Fresh Curbside Grocery Pickup
News
Jun 25, 2020
Target is now offering Order Pickup and Drive Up services for fresh and frozen grocery items. The service will include 750 items, such as produce, dairy, meat and more. Plus, there is no additional cost for this service, or any membership needed.

The company will start the new service in Midwest stores first, then continue to expand to reach 1,500 locations by the end of the year.

Read more here.

What do you think of Target's new addition to their delivery service? Let us know in the comments.

food groceries News Target shopping retail Curbside grocery shopping
Amelpinto
Amelpinto (L2)
Jun 25, 2020
Target is Best :)
