Target is now offering Order Pickup and Drive Up services for fresh and frozen grocery items. The service will include 750 items, such as produce, dairy, meat and more. Plus, there is no additional cost for this service, or any membership needed.



The company will start the new service in Midwest stores first, then continue to expand to reach 1,500 locations by the end of the year.



