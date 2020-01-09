Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sonic Coupons

Sonic

$1.99 Sonic Footlong Quarter Pound Coney
$1.99
Jan 09, 2020
Expires : 01/09/20
About this Deal

Today only Sonic is offering their Footlong Quarter Pound Coney for just $1.99 when you text code DELISH to number 876642 from you phone!

Find your nearest location here.

See more info in this Facebook post.

food restaurants sonic Fast Food food deals dining out Hot dogs Meals
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 09, 2020
Looks like you may also be able to use code CONEY when ordering through the app :)
