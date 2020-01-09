This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sonic
$1.99
Jan 09, 2020
Expires : 01/09/20
29 Likes 1 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only Sonic is offering their Footlong Quarter Pound Coney for just $1.99 when you text code DELISH to number 876642 from you phone!
Find your nearest location here.
See more info in this Facebook post.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants sonic Fast Food food deals dining out Hot dogs Meals
What's the matter?