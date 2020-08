Today and every Thursday, TGI Fridays is offering a Half Rack Ribs w/ Fries & Coleslaw for only $8.99 or a full rack with fries and coleslaw for just $13.99.



Find your nearest location here.



Note: This offer is for dine-in only.



Other Notable Weekday Specials:

Monday: $6.99/$9.99 Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta



Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta Tuesday: $5.99 Cheeseburger & Fries



Cheeseburger & Fries Wednesday: $6.99 Chicken Sandwich & Fries