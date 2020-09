Still Available!

Feed your entire family at Wingstop! Get their brand new All-In Bundle for only $19.99 that feeds three to four people.



All-In Bundle Includes:

16 Boneless Wings (up to 4 flavors)



6 Crispy Tenders (up to 4 flavors)



Large Fries



3 Dips

Find your nearest Wingstop here.



See more info in this Facebook post.



