Chick-fil-A Valentine's Day Gifts?!
$8.39+
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/29/20
About this Deal
|Nothing says I love you like Chicken Nuggets.
Looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift for your special someone? Swing by your nearest participating Chick-fil-A to pick up 30-count Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container starting from $8.39!
Find your nearest Chick-fil-A here.
Available Options in Heart-Shaped Container:
Note: actual prices may vary by location.
