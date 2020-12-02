Chick-fil-A Valentine's Day Gifts?!

$8.39+
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/29/20
Chick-fil-A Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Nothing says I love you like Chicken Nuggets.

Looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift for your special someone? Swing by your nearest participating Chick-fil-A to pick up 30-count Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container starting from $8.39!

Find your nearest Chick-fil-A here.

Available Options in Heart-Shaped Container:
  • 6-Count Chocolate Chunk Cookies for $8.39
  • 10-Count Chick-n-Minis for $10.45
  • 30-Count Nuggets for $15.69

Note: actual prices may vary by location.

Related to this item:

food restaurants gifts Fast Food Chick-Fil-A dining out Valentine's Day Meals
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
1 day ago
NICE D E A L
Reply

Related Deals

Long John Silver's Lenten Specials February 17 - April 12, 2020
Long John Silver's Lenten Specials February 17 - April 12, 2020
Deals
Long John Silvers
30
Twichwares Kitchen Utensil Set Cooking - Silicone Nonstick Cookware with Stainless Steel Handle - Spatula, Ladle, Tongs, Whisk, Pasta Server Kitchen Accessories
Twichwares Kitchen Utensil Set Cooking - Silicone Nonstick Cookware with Stainless Steel Handle - Spatula, Ladle, Tongs, Whisk, Pasta Server Kitchen Accessories
$11.99 $19.99
Amazon
10
P.F. Chang's Valentine's Menu for Two
P.F. Chang's Valentine's Menu for Two
$75.00
P.F. Chang's
00
24-Pk Sanpellegrino Momenti Lemon & Raspberry
24-Pk Sanpellegrino Momenti Lemon & Raspberry
$9.26
Amazon
20
$2 Happy Hour Margaritas Every Day 4-7pm | Taco Cabana
$2 Happy Hour Margaritas Every Day 4-7pm | Taco Cabana
Offers AR
Taco Cabana
10
$6 Buttermilk Biscuit Shrimp Combo Now At Popeyes
$6 Buttermilk Biscuit Shrimp Combo Now At Popeyes
$6.00
Popeyes
30
Today Only Bakers Dozen Heart Shaped Bagels!
Today Only Bakers Dozen Heart Shaped Bagels!
DEAL
Einstein Bros
10
Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day Doughnuts
$14.99
Krispy Kreme
32
Valentine's Dinner for 2 Starting At $35 | Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
Valentine's Dinner for 2 Starting At $35 | Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
Offer
Olive Garden
31
2 BABY BACK RIBS MEALS FOR $20 or 2 PRIME RIB MEALS FOR $30 At Boston Market
2 BABY BACK RIBS MEALS FOR $20 or 2 PRIME RIB MEALS FOR $30 At Boston Market
Deal
Boston Market
50
Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil, First Cold Pressed, (2 Liters)
Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil, First Cold Pressed, (2 Liters)
$16.44
Amazon
20
BOGO Free Corner Bakery Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner
BOGO Free Corner Bakery Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner
BOGO
Corner Bakery Cafe
71
S.Pellegrino Essenza Lemon & Lemon Zest Flavored Mineral Water Cans, 11.15 Fl Oz (24 Pack)
S.Pellegrino Essenza Lemon & Lemon Zest Flavored Mineral Water Cans, 11.15 Fl Oz (24 Pack)
$8.20
Amazon
10
Sanpellegrino Prickly Pear and Orange Sparkling Fruit Beverage, 11.15 Fl. Oz Cans (24 Count)
Sanpellegrino Prickly Pear and Orange Sparkling Fruit Beverage, 11.15 Fl. Oz Cans (24 Count)
$10.86 $11.43
Amazon
20
[Neogen] Real Fresh Foam, Green Tea, 160 Gram
[Neogen] Real Fresh Foam, Green Tea, 160 Gram
$14.25
Amazon
40
McDonald's Burger + Medium Fries = $1
McDonald's Burger + Medium Fries = $1
$1
McDonalds
191
30-Pack Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water - Watermelon 8.45oz
30-Pack Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water - Watermelon 8.45oz
$6.76
Amazon
53
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
Roundup
26352
Nishiki Medium Grain Rice 5 lbs.
Nishiki Medium Grain Rice 5 lbs.
$5.81 $6.98
Amazon
51
20% Off Your Order With Purchase When Ordering Online At Marco's
20% Off Your Order With Purchase When Ordering Online At Marco's
20% OFF
Marco's Pizza
80
Cinnabon Free Cold Brew Feb 17, 2020 (12-6 Pm)
Cinnabon Free Cold Brew Feb 17, 2020 (12-6 Pm)
Free
Cinnabon
101
20% Off Starbucks Beverages at Target
20% Off Starbucks Beverages at Target
20% Off
Target
Up to 1.00% Cashback
112
Free Original Slider On 2/17/20 At White Castle
Free Original Slider On 2/17/20 At White Castle
Free
White Castle
90
Botan Musenmai Calrose Rice, 5 Pound
Botan Musenmai Calrose Rice, 5 Pound
$5.68
Amazon
50
2020 Entertainment Coupon Book
2020 Entertainment Coupon Book
$14 $35
Entertainment
30
Get Uno's Pizzeria & Grill Chicago Pizza Shipped!
Get Uno's Pizzeria & Grill Chicago Pizza Shipped!
$65.99+
UNO
10