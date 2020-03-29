Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walgreens Coupons

Walgreens

$2.99 Tide Laundry Detergent (Mult. Options) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$2.99 $7.49
Mar 29, 2020
Expires : 04/04/20
19  Likes 3  Comments
9
See Deal
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎

About this Deal

Now through April 4th, Walgreens is offering Tide Laundry Detergent (Mult. Options) for just $2.99 when you 'clip' $2 off coupon on the product page. Plus, shipping is free on all orders!

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping household Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Laundry Detergent Tide Walgreens Household Supplies & Cleaning
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Mar 29, 2020
Nice one
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 29, 2020
thank you :)
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 29, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
Walgreens See All arrow
Walgreens
Walgreens
New 'myWalgreens' Reward Program
NEWS
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free 8x10 Photo Print
Freebie
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
3 for $6 Purex Detergent (Multiple Options)
$2.00 ea $6.99 ea
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Halloween Candy from 99¢
99¢+
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Garnier Fructis Shampoo & Conditioner, 12.5oz | Walgreens
$1 ea
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
40-Oz Persil ProClean Laundry Detergent (Mult. Options)
$2.99 $6.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Weekly Ad (10/04)
WeeklyAD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Oscar Mayor (Multi. Options)
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Buy Two Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream Moisturizer
$24.33
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Weekly Ad (10/11)
WeeklyAD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free 3-Pc Tenders Offer is Back!
Free W/P
ALDI
ALDI
New Weekly Ad for 10/7 (In-Store)
WeeklyAD
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy Protection
NEWS
HOT
Dominos
Dominos
50% Off First-Time App Orders
50% Off
Olive Garden
Olive Garden
Buy One Entree, Take One Home for $5
BOGO
Kroger
Kroger
77¢ Kroger Milk Half Gallon (In-Store)
77¢ $1.49
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit w/ $10 Purchase
Offer
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Brand - Solimo Gentle & Mild Clear Liquid Hand Soap Refill, Triclosan-free, 56 Fluid Ounces, Pack of 1
$6.49
Amazon
Amazon
Two (2) Snuggle SuperCare Liquid Fabric Softener, Sea Breeze, 95 Ounce, 90 Loads
$10.98 $9.99
Amazon
Amazon
AmazonBasics Cleaning Cloth Multi-colored Mix Bundle, 24-Pack
$7.73 $9.53
Yahoo
Yahoo
'Absolutely Amazing:' This Shark Hand Vac Has Reviewers Raving—and It's On Sale
SALE
Vitacost
Vitacost
Lysol Citrus Scent Disinfecting Wipes - 35 Wipes - Vitacost
$3.29
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware
Clorox Fresh Scent Disinfecting Wipes 35 Pk -
$4.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Yahoo
Yahoo
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Are Back in Stock At Amazon—get Them While You Can
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Neutra Air Tropical Breeze Scent 10 Oz
$3.97
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Rev-A-Shelf Double 50-Quart Undermount Trash Can Pullout Kitchen Waste Container 90713005690
$174.99 $189.99
Walmart
Walmart
Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Wet Mopping Pad Refills, Bleach Free, Pacific Breeze & Coconut, 12 Count Wet Refills
$4.47
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow