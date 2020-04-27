Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Sonic Coupons »

Today Only! 50% Off All Blast Drinks

50% Off
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 04/27/20
Sonic Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Today only, Sonic is offering 50% Off All Blast Drinks when you order through the app [ios or Android] and apply code BLAST at checkout!

Find your nearest location here.

Related to this item:

food restaurants Drinks Beverages sonic Fast Food sonic drive in Meals
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Apr 27, 2020
Look's so delicious
Reply
Related Deals
Sams Club
9-Oz Taco Bell Nacho Cheddar Crisps
Sams Club
$9.98
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Sams Club
Gevalia Colombian K-Cup Coffee Pods (100 Ct.) - Sam's Club
Sams Club
$34.98 $47.98 Free Shipping
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Sams Club
Red Bull Energy Sugarfree (8.4oz / 24pk) - Sam's Club
Sams Club
$31.98 $33.98 Free Shipping
Up to 6.0% Cashback
USA TODAY
Don't Count On Walmart+ to Take Down Amazon, Yet
USA TODAY
News
Wienerschnitzel
Free Root Beer Float Day - Wienerschnitzel
Wienerschnitzel
Free W/P
Amazon
Davidson's Tea Bulk, Decaf Earl Grey, 1 Lb Bag
Amazon
$15.35
Walmart
10-Ounce Jack Link's Beef Jerky
Walmart
$10.94
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
Coffee Pour Over Ceramic, Segarty #2 Coffee Filter Cup with 3 Holes At Flat Bottom, Brewing Coffee Dripper, Home & Office Used, Easy to Clean, Gift for Coffee Enthusiast & At-home Baristas, White
Amazon
$11.49
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
Roundup
AliExpress
50% OFF Cute Cat Ceramics Coffee Mug Set Handgrip Animal Mugs With Tray Creative Drinkware Coffee Tea Cups Novelty Milk Cup Brea
AliExpress
$13.93 $27.86
Cashback Available
DelTaco
3 for $2.49 Grilled Chicken Tacos Thursday Night Special (3pm - 11pm)!
DelTaco
3/$2.49
Buffalo Wild Wings
BOGO Free Boneless Wings, Thursdays!
Buffalo Wild Wings
BOGO
ALDI
Recall Alert! Beef Taquitos and Chicken & Cheese Taquitos
ALDI
Recall
We Take the Cake
8 Assorted Mini Bundt Cakes
We Take the Cake
$44.20 $52.00
Costco
Red Bull Energy Drink, Sugar Free, 8.4 Fl Oz, 24-count (Online)
Costco
$32.99 $39.99
7-Eleven
Free Large Pizza + Delivery on First App Order!
7-Eleven
Free W/P $7.00 Free Shipping
Costco
Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup, 72-count
Costco
$29.99 $36.99
Krispy Kreme
Teachers! One Free Original Glazed® Doughnut & Brewed Coffee 8/10 – 8/14
Krispy Kreme
Freebie
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme BOGO Dozen August 11
Krispy Kreme
BOGO
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
NEW Family Deals: 4 Sandwiches, 4 Chips, 4 Shakes ($45 value)
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
$29.99 $45.00
Groupon
15-Pack of Ultimate Summer Reds from Splash Wines (78% Off)
Groupon
$59.00 $269.00
Up to 0.5% Cashback