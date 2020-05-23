Top Takeout Specials for Memorial Day 2020
News
About this Deal
|Your typical Memorial Day plans may need to change this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though you may not be able to celebrate with your annual cookout, these restaurants are offering takeout specials that will still help you to honor our courageous vets and military personnel.
For more great dining out deals, see our Top 40 Food Deals Roundup.
You can also see other great family takeout meals here.
Related to this item:food restaurants News burger Fast Food dining out Meals Memorial Day
What's the matter?