Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

Last Day! Free Krispy Kreme Mini Doughnuts (4pm-7pm)
Free
Jan 12, 2020
Expires : 01/27/20
About this Deal

Last day! From 4 PM to 7 PM local time, drop into Krispy Kreme where you can enjoy a mini doughnut for free!

Find your nearest location here.

Note: Mini Monday Offer valid 1/6/2020, 1/13/2020, 1/20/2020, and 1/27/2020 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops only and is subject to product availability (which may vary by market). Limit 1 mini doughnut per guest.

Available Options:
  • The Original Glazed
  • Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles
  • Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles a
  • Chocolate Iced Glazed

restaurants freebies Krispy Kreme Beverages Donuts Doughnuts Chocolate Meals
💬 6  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 26, 2020
Last day,ends 1-27-20.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 18, 2020
Mini Monday Again, 1/20/20 4PM-7PM
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 12, 2020
What was the update on my listing? It is already dated. Admin please check.
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
Jan 12, 2020
Hi pgarcia2484, I updated this deal because the deal works tomorrow. I noticed that it is dated but I think this deal is good enough to show other users again. Please let me know if you have more questions :)
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Jan 13, 2020
@mlee21, I agree that this deal is good enough to re-front on homepage, but the question was what info. was added to this offer by other MM to get approved for the payment. I will remove the latest update. Thank you
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 06, 2020
These look yummy!
