Every Tuesday at TGI Fridays, score their Cheeseburger & Fries for only $5.99!



Find your nearest TGI Fridays here.



Other Weekday Specials:

Monday: Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta from $6.99



Tuesday: Cheeseburger & Fries for $5.99



Wednesday: Chicken Tenders & Fries for $6.99



Thursday: Big Ribs from $8.99



Friday,Saturday, & Sunday: Sirloin Steak & Crispy Shrimp for $12.99