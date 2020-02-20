Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
42-Count Victor Allen's Coffee Pods (In-Store)

$7.99 $14.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/20/20
About this Deal

Lowest price (was $9.99)! Christmas Tree Shops is offering 42-Count Victor Allen's Coffee Pods for only $7.99 when you show this in-store coupon at checkout.

Find your nearest store here.

Notable 42-Ct Victor's Allen Pods for $7.99: (links are for reference)

Comments (8)

DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Feb 20, 2020
Such a great price!
Reply
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Feb 20, 2020
Love this coffee!
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 20, 2020
Updated, Valid Today Only
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Feb 20, 2020
I don't see a coupon, wrong link
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 20, 2020
Sorry, Updated Again
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Feb 20, 2020
thank you :)
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Dec 04, 2019
Nice deal! We've posted deals for the 16-ct and 18-ct packs for around this price from Best Buy before. So, a 42-ct pack for the same price is incredible :)
Reply
amoreetutto
amoreetutto (L2)
Dec 04, 2019
Yup - and they usually have coupons available for $10 off $50 - I only buy my k-cups here!
Reply
