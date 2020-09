Walmart is offering $10 off $50+ grocery order with code WOWFRESH used at checkout on all first-time orders. Also, use code DELIVERY for free home delivery on $50+ orders.





DELIVERY – Free home delivery on $50 order, up to $9.95 value (exp. 1/31/21)

WOWFRESH – $10 off first $50 order (new customers; limited time)

VISITORS – $10 off first $50 order (new customers; exp. 1/31/21)

SAVETIME – $10 off first $50 order (new customers; exp. 1/31/21)