To make shopping easier during COVID-19, Walmart has launched their new Express Delivery Service. It allows customers to shop more than 160,000 products online and have them delivered to their door in less than two hours!



The service was initially tested out during April in 100 stores and will gradually expand to be offered at approximately 2,000 locations in the coming weeks. People can be assured that there is no mark-up on any items for this service. Express Delivery costs $10 in addition to the existing delivery fees.



Here's How To Get Started:

Visit walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app [iOS or Android]

Search for zip code

Use search feature at the top of the screen to find items

At Checkout, select Express Delivery

Pay and wait for items to arrive

Read more here.



What do you think of Walmart's new delivery service? Let us know in the comments below!