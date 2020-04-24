To make social distancing a priority during the Coronavirus pandemic, Walmart recently introduced one-way aisles in their stores. On every aisle, customers will find green floor stickers that signal "Shop This Way" and red ones that say "Do Not Shop This Way."



The retailer is hoping that by having set entrance and exit routes for each aisle, overcrowding will be prevented and customers will be able to remain six feet apart.



The company is also making it mandatory for employees to wear face masks during shifts.



