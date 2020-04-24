Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Walmart

One-Way Aisles Enforced During COVID-19
News
Apr 24, 2020
53  Likes 3  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

To make social distancing a priority during the Coronavirus pandemic, Walmart recently introduced one-way aisles in their stores. On every aisle, customers will find green floor stickers that signal "Shop This Way" and red ones that say "Do Not Shop This Way."

The retailer is hoping that by having set entrance and exit routes for each aisle, overcrowding will be prevented and customers will be able to remain six feet apart.

The company is also making it mandatory for employees to wear face masks during shifts.

Read more here.

What do you think of Walmart's one-way aisle plan? Let us know in the comments below!

🏷 Deal Tags

Walmart News health Safety retail retail news Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Dunedai
Dunedai (L1)
Apr 25, 2020
All I can I say in all this COVID-19 or 1984!
Likes Reply
boikatie51
boikatie51 (L1)
Apr 24, 2020
Peck12 is right. Very few people have been observing the "right way"signs or the 6 ft apart rule. I live in the Fresno/Clovis CA area. None of the Superstores in the area are being very proactive in monitoring or reminding guests about the guidelines. I won't go back there to shop. Their smaller Wal-Mart Neighborhood stores are doing a much better job. Also, I have been to other stores where they restrict guests from entering if the store is too full.They also make repeated reminders on the PA system & if they notice non-compliance. Plus all the the store employees should be wearing gloves & masks. That should be non- negotiable.
Likes Reply
Peck12
Peck12 (L1)
Apr 24, 2020
two shopping trips and maybe 1 out of 5 people obey the one-way rule which is clearly marked and NO enforcement, even employees braking the rules.
Likes Reply
calbyjoy
calbyjoy (L1)
Apr 24, 2020
I like the one-way aisle plan. It will also stop a lot of “traffic jams” in the aisles. Kudos to whomever thought of it!
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 85% Off Holiday Electronics Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Keenstone 120" Portable Anti-Crease Projector Screen
$29.99 $101.21
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Last Chance Clearance Sale!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
"Deals for Days" Event 1 Starts at 7pm ET!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
30-Pc KidKraft Uptown Play Kitchen Set
$99.00 $199.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Jetstream Smart Plug
$5.00 $12.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
'DEALS' Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table + F/S
$89.00 $160.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Subway
Subway
Buy One, Get One Free Footlong
BOGO
HOT
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in November!
Freebie
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
HOT
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin Donuts
Free Coffee Wednesdays
Freebie
HOT
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free Chicken Sandwich Offer
Free W/P
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
McDonalds
McDonalds
Free New Bakery Item w/ Coffee Order
Free W/P
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Long John Silvers
Long John Silvers
$4.99 Meals (2 Options)
$4.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Scott 1000 Sheets Per Roll, 4 Packs of 8 Rolls (32 Rolls Total)
$21.01 $27.99
Walmart
Walmart
6-Ct Viva Double Roll Paper Towels
$9.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
HOT
Staples
Staples
50-Ct Hand Sanitizing Wipes (Ships Free)
$2.49 $2.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Joann
Joann
Adults & Kids Reusable Cotton Face Masks (Mult. styles)
$1
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Target’s Newest Shopping Safety Measures
NEWS
HOT
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Restaurant Closings: IHOP May Close Up to 100 Underperforming Locations Amid The Pandemic
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Cheesecake Factory Is Closing This Business For Good
NEWS
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Free Hand Sanitizers & Duracell Batteries
Free AR
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Tzumi ION UV Sanitizer Wand & Reviews - Home
$5.99 $14.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow