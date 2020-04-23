Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Wendys Coupons

Wendys

Free 4-Pc Spicy or Crispy Nugs (No Purchase Needed)
Free $1.49
Apr 24, 2020
Expires : 04/24/20
About this Deal

Today only, after 10:30am, Wendy's is offering their 4-Piece Spicy or Crispy Nugs for free! Order via drive-thru or through the mobile app [iOS or Android]. No purchase is required.

Find your nearest location here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Limit one per order.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 23, 2020
Friday, April 24, Free Nuggets. https://www.facebook.com/wendys/videos/683003332455638/
