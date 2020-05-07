This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
$1 Wendy's 6-Pc Chicken Nuggets via App
$1
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 07/06/20
About this Deal
|Wendy's is offering their 6-Pc Chicken Nuggets for only $1 via the app [iOS or Android]!
Find your nearest Wendy's here.
Note: valid at participating locations only.
Related to this item:food restaurants App chicken Fast Food dining out Wendy's Meals
What's the matter?