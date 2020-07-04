This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Burger King
$1.00
$5.36
Jul 03, 2020
Expires : 07/05/20
28 Likes 3 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Burger King is offering Apple Pay users their Flame Grilled Whopper for just $1!
Find your nearest location here.
Note: Must purchase via Apple Pay.
🏷 Deal Tagsrestaurants burger Burger king Whopper Fast Food food deals apple pay Meals
What's the matter?