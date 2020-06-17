Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$1 Whopper Wednesday!

$1.00 $5.36
Expires: 09/09/20
Whopper Wednesday! Burger King is offering their Flame Grilled Whopper for just $1.00. Simply sign in to redeem this offer.

Find your nearest Burger King here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

restaurants burger Burger king Whopper Fast Food food deals dining out Meals
Comments (9)

charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
5 days ago
Updated
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
13 days ago
time to update/new deal vma
alison355253
alison355253 (L1)
26 days ago
delicious
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
26 days ago
https://www.bk.com/offers might want to update this
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
26 days ago
thank you, pgarcia:). They change time to time, had 7/8/2020 still under offers section. I got mobile notification saying $1 whopper wenesday, when i went to see in Mobile App, it was still same :)
studious1
studious1 (L1)
Jun 17, 2020
That was supposed to say, “what is the code for this one?”
My BK app did not reveal it successfully to me today. : (
studious1
studious1 (L1)
Jun 17, 2020
What is h code for Travis one, my app did not reveal it to me! : (
Amelpinto
Amelpinto (L2)
Jun 17, 2020
Live again today
Amelpinto
Amelpinto (L2)
Jun 17, 2020
Updated
