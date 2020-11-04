Popeyes
$19.99
Apr 11, 2020
35 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Need to feed your family? Popeyes is now offering a 14-Pc Tenders Family Meal for only $19.99! This meal includes 14-pc tenders, 2 large sides, and 5 biscuits. Simply order through the app [iOS or Android] to get this deal.
Don't want tenders? Get the 10-Pc Chicken Family Meal for the same price instead!
Find your nearest Popeyes here.
Note: valid at participating locations.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants dinner Fast Food dining out Meals Popeye's Family Meals
What's the matter?