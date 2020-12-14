Amazon has this 5.5-Oz Wonderful Pistachios Resealable Pouch for only $4.55 with free shipping when you 'clip' the 20% off coupon on the product page and checkout via Subscribe & Save!



Note: you may cancel at any time.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Bold flavors of red pepper, garlic and vinegar



Perfect for cooking, easy entertaining and snacking around the house



Wonderful Pistachios owns, cultivates and harvests more than 75, 000 acres of Pistachio and almond California orchards, where we carefully tend and harvest using the latest sustainable practices.



Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified



Received 4+ stars out of 2,140+ reviews