104-Count Ziploc Slider Gallon Bags
$8.30 $16.45
Jul 29, 2020
Expires : 08/10/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering 104-Count Ziploc Slider Gallon Bags for only $8.30 with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.

Details:
  • #1 Best Seller in Disposable Food Storage Bags
  • Power Shield technology featuring an easy close slide
  • Filled bags stand side by side in most refrigerators, freezers and pantries
  • Safe for use in microwaves (use as directed)
  • When defrosting and reheating food, open the storage bag zipper one inch to vent
  • Made of durable and long-lasting BPA-free plastic
  • Received 4+ stars from over 5,175 reviews!

school supplies amazon kitchen storage Food Storage Storage & Organization Ziploc Storage Bag
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Jul 29, 2020
great deal
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 29, 2020
Back again
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 17, 2020
Updated
