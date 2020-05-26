Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
280-Count Ziploc Grip 'n Seal Snack Bags

$4.14 $8.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering 280-Count Ziploc Grip 'n Seal Snack Bags for just $4.14 with free shipping with Prime or on orders over $25.

Note: back in stock on 6/5.

Details:
  • #1 Best Seller in Disposable Food Storage Bags
  • Feature extended tabs and easy-grip texture making the bags easier to open even with wet hands
  • BPA-free plastic
  • Reusable and fit nicely in lunch bags, purses and more
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,735 reviews!

Comments (2)

blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 26, 2020
price drop
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jan 28, 2020
Price drop
Reply
