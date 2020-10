Walmart has 100-Pc. Disposable Plastic Gloves for $5.76 (Reg. $9.88) with free shipping!



Details:

Great for restaurant use, sanitary food handing, food processing, cleaning, machanics, hair dressing and packaging, etc

Left hand and right hand all can use

Thin & flexible for easy movement of fingers

One size fits most (25*24cm)

Made by PE plastic, disposable, and single use only