Hempz Triple Moisture Hand Sanitizer (17 Oz) + F/S
$13.49
$14.99
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal
|Staples is offering Hempz Triple Moisture Hand Sanitizer (17 Oz) for only $13.49. Shipping is free on this order.
Product Details :
FDA Approved
63% Alcohol
Kills 99.99% of germs
Intended for daily use.
100% pure & natural
Sanitize your hands and feel clean with our fragranced hand gel
Related to this item:Free Shipping health Personal Care Staples hand care Hand Sanitizers Coronavirus Herbal Hand Sanitizer
What's the matter?