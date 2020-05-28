This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
$6 Tropical Traditions Body Care
$6.00
$15.50
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 05/29/20
About this Deal
|Bath & Body Works is offering Tropical Traditions Body Care for only $6.00! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee for orders over $10.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:Women Beauty products gifts beauty Personal Care Skin Care Body Care Bath & Body Works
What's the matter?