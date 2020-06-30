Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Ct Garnier Hair Care Just 99¢ Each!

$1.98 $5.98
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/04/20
Walgreens is offering 2-Ct Garnier Fructis Hair Care (Mult. Options) for $1.98 (just 99¢ each) when you 'clip' $4 off coupon on the product page and add 2 qualified items to cart. Shipping is free on orders over $35 or free in-store pickup.

Comments (7)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 30, 2020
Added expiry date 7/4
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 30, 2020
updated with free shipping code
Reply
DealsaLush
DealsaLush (L2)
May 06, 2020
It's actually 98¢ total. 50¢ each.
Reply
kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
May 03, 2020
👍
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 03, 2020
:)
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
May 03, 2020
👍👍
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 03, 2020
:)
Reply
