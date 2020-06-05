This deal is expired!
2 for $3.98 L'Oreal Elvive Haircare
$1.99 ea
$3.99 ea
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/06/20
About this Deal
|Walgreens is offering any 2 L'Oreal Elvive Haircare products for just $3.98 ($1.99 each) when you 'clip' the $4 off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Note: Must be a Balance Rewards member [free to join] to get this offer.
