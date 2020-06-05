Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Walgreens Coupons »

2 for $3.98 L'Oreal Elvive Haircare

$1.99 ea $3.99 ea
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/06/20
Walgreens Coupons See Deal
Up to 5.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Walgreens is offering any 2 L'Oreal Elvive Haircare products for just $3.98 ($1.99 each) when you 'clip' the $4 off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.

Note: Must be a Balance Rewards member [free to join] to get this offer.

Related to this item:

Beauty products beauty Personal Care Hair Care L'Oreal Shampoo Walgreens Health & Personal Care
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (4)

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 05, 2020
Go ahead and make a small edit. We'll approve you for credit and un-approve the current MM.
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 05, 2020
ok will do
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jun 05, 2020
Thank you :)
Reply
Related Deals
Walmart
Walmart
ProForm 325 CSX Recumbent Exercise Bike with 22 Resistance Levels, IFit Compatible
$299.25 $414.25
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Germ-X Fresh Hand Sanitizer with Pump
$1.99
Amazon
Amazon
2-Pk Aveeno Baby Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion
$10.45 $21.79
Amazon
Amazon
Nature Made Extra Strength L-Lysine 1000 Mg Amino Acid, 60 Tablets
$4.22 $8.39
FREE SHIPPING
Sally Beauty Supply
Sally Beauty Supply
Femme Couture Eye Drama Felt Tip Eyeliner Chocolate Brown
$6.00 $7.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sally Beauty Supply
Sally Beauty Supply
EDEN BodyWorks Peppermint Tea Tree Conditioner | Conditioner | Textured Hair | Sally Beauty
25% Off AR $8.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Best Choice Products
Best Choice Products
Full Body Vibration Platform w/ Remote Control and Resistance Bands
$119.99 $219.99
Best Buy
Best Buy
Hey! Play! Nontraditional Giant Wooden Blocks Tower Stacking Game M350053
$49.99 $139.99
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
Bracelet For Galaxy Watch Active 2 Gear Sport S2 Classic Strap Band Wrist
$18.73
ULTA
ULTA
Jack Black Black Reserve Body & Hair Cleanser
$52.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
AliExpress
AliExpress
Cute Lovely Cat Eye Glasses Frame Women Fashion Glasses Female Eyewear Accessories
$1.94
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
Coral Pink Poly Gel Set UV Building Gel Nail Extension Nail Starter Kits US SHIP
18.89
Sephora
Sephora
Hair Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner
$28.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
eBay
eBay
56g Clear UV Builder Gel CRYSTAL Gel Nail Extension Rhinestone Glue US SHIPPING
1.35
eBay
eBay
30ml Pink Poly Gel Set Tools Kits Nail Extension Set UV LED Gel US SHIPPING
18.49
eBay
eBay
15PCS Fast Poly GEL Set Extension UV Gel Constriction Enhancement US SHIPPING
22.19
eBay
eBay
Wrist Watch Band For Tissot Couturier T035410 T035407 T035428 T035446 Leather 4060131095517
$55.11
eBay
eBay
UV Gel Nail Crystal Glue Extension Primer Bonder Nail Gel Polish Multi-Color
3.11
eBay
eBay
Citizen Paradex Eco-Drive Movement Silver Dial Men's Watch BU3010-51H 13205119583
62% Off
ULTA
ULTA
Cela Exfoliating Mitt
$12.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ULTA
ULTA
PATTERN Leave-In Conditioner
$25.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎