This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
2 Free Bath & Body Works Gifts w/ Any Order
Free W/P
$30.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/06/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Bath & Body Works is offering 2 Free Gifts ($30 value) with any purchase plus free shipping on $40 when you use code TROPICS at checkout!
Shop These Sales & Offers:
Related to this item:freebies Free Bath and Body Works Body Care Hand Soaps Home Frangrance Free W/P free gifts
What's the matter?