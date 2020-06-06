Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pk Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap Refill (50-Oz)

$7.94
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/18/20
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Walmart is offering this 2-Pk Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap Refill (50-Oz) for only $7.94 ($3.97 ea) with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Product Details:
  • Soothing aloe vera fragrance
  • Moisturizing liquid hand soap that helps retain your skin's natural moisture
  • Dermatologist tested, gentle formula
  • Convenient refill size
  • Received 4+ stars out of 195+ reviews

Comments (3)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
1 day ago
Removed exp. date Still Available 8/18
Reply
thiyagarajaka
thiyagarajaka (L1)
5 days ago
Back to stock
Reply
shalini31
shalini31 (L1)
Jun 06, 2020
Back in stock
Reply
