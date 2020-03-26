Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pack Coghlan's Toilet Paper (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$2.36
Mar 26, 2020
Expires : 04/06/20
REI Co-op is offering members this 2-Pack Coghlan's Toilet Paper for just $2.36 when you use code MEMPERKS2020 (extra 20% w/ membership) at checkout with free shipping!

Not a member? Join for $20 and get access to member exclusive coupons, garage sales, and yearly dividends. Join here today!

Product Details:
  • Individually wrapped rolls do not contain a core, thereby keeping weight and bulk to a minimum
  • Toilet paper is biodegradable
  • Each roll contains 140 single-ply 4.5 x 4.4 in. sheets
  • Package includes 2 rolls
  • Received 4 stars out of 15 reviews

bathroom Free Shipping camping outdoor gear Personal Care Toilet Paper REI Co-Op Coronavirus
