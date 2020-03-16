Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JCPenney

JCPenney

2-Piece Matrix Biolage Value Set (2 Options)
$10.79 $40.00
Mar 16, 2020
Expires : 03/16/20
About this Deal

JCPenney has this 2-Piece Matrix Biolage Value Set for only $10.79 with code SPRING20 (extra 20% off) used at checkout! Shipping is free on $99+ or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Also, Matrix Biolage Hydrasource 2-pc. Value Set is avaibale for the same price.

Product Details:
  • Hair Type: Color Treated
  • # Pieces In Set: 2
  • Included: 1 Shampoo(s), 1 Conditioner(s)
  • Concerns: Color Protection
  • Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews

Beauty products Hair Care Shampoo Biolage
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
https://www.dealsplus.com/Health-and-Beauty-Supplies_deals/p_matrix-biolage-colorlast-2-pc-value-set Dupe? I listed this yesterday that had an exp date of today.I was surprised it had not been promoted at that price. I updated it recently to the new exp date even though it had not expired.
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Mar 16, 2020
Hi @pgarcia2484
I see your update today after this deal was posted, but since it's a product deal and under different circumstances, I should've buried this deal, please make an edit on this deal and you will share credit with stewartcherek.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
Thank you, Sweet Lemon. My original deal was posted yesterday and was going to expire tonight, still active. I added the update to include the new date info in the detail section. If you click on the details, it ends on 3/19/20. This date is not accurate also.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
I did change the date from 3/18 to 3/19 as is listed in the details.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
I am ok with whatever decision is made :) pgracia2484
