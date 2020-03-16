JCPenney has this 2-Piece Matrix Biolage Value Set for only $10.79 with code SPRING20 (extra 20% off) used at checkout! Shipping is free on $99+ or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Also, Matrix Biolage Hydrasource 2-pc. Value Set is avaibale for the same price.



Product Details:

Hair Type: Color Treated



# Pieces In Set: 2



Included: 1 Shampoo(s), 1 Conditioner(s)



Concerns: Color Protection



Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews