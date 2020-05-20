Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons »

2-Pk Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion (20-Oz)

$11.99 $15.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/14/20
Costco Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Costco has this 2-Pk Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion (20-Oz) for only $11.99 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Otherwise, shipping adds a $3 fee.

Product Details:
  • Lotion moisturizes skin for a full 24 hours
  • Award winning lotion to help lock-in skin's moisture
  • Unique formula contains soothing oatmeal and rich emollients
  • Moisturizing lotion is clinically proven to improve skin's healthy look in 1 day

Compare to $28.99 at Walmart.

Related to this item:

Beauty products beauty Costco Personal Care Aveeno Skin Care Body Care Lotion
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
eBay
eBay
10-50 PCS Mask Filter Paper PM2.5 Activated Carbon 5-ply Face Mask Replacements
$4.99
Amazon
Amazon
Beauty Princess Brazilian Body Wave with Closure 8a Unprocessed Brazilian Virgin Hair 3 Bundles with Middle Part Closure Natural Black Human Hair Bundles With Closure(22 24 26 with 20inch)
$152.59
eBay
eBay
Sport Reusable Mouth Mask With Breath Valve + 10PCs Activated Carbon Filters Pad
$6.05
GearBest
GearBest
OLAF Disposable Mouth Mask Pink Face Masks Non-Woven Mask Anti-Dust 3 Layers Filter Activated Anti Pollution Face Mouth Mask Nonmedical Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$4.59 $5.99
Cashback Available
Sephora
Sephora
Max Complexion Salicylic Acid Pore Refining Pads
$46.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
GearBest
GearBest
Protective Face Cover Cycling Mouth Cover Breathable Outdoor Sports Anti Dust Non-medical Mask Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$7.19 $15.98
Cashback Available
ULTA
ULTA
Earth Therapeutics Cracked Heel Repair Stick
$12.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
GearBest
GearBest
N95 KN95 Face Mask CE FDA Certified Dustproof and Anti-fog Breathable Non-Medical Mask Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Available
ULTA
ULTA
Tweezerman Sole Smoother Antibacterial Callus Stone | Ulta Beauty
$20
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
eBay
eBay
Black Washable Reusable Cloth Cover Sleeve for Disposable Medical Face Mask
$7.99 $12.99
Sephora
Sephora
Black Opium Eau De Parfum
$126.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
eBay
eBay
Large Cloth Face Mask Washable Cotton Reusable Fashion Mouth Cover Men Women USA
$7.99 $12.99
Sephora
Sephora
Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser
$36.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Sams Club
Sams Club
Steramine 1-G Tablets Multi-Purpose Sanitizer (150 Tablets) - Sam's Club
$4.88
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
eBay
eBay
'Veiled Chameleon' Vanity Case / Makeup Box (VC00022804)
GBP10.99
eBay
eBay
Wild Fable Zip Denim Makeup Cosmetic Bag Ii
$20.00
Wayfair
Wayfair
Non Contact Forehead Thermometer
$49.99 $109.95
FREE SHIPPING
LookFantastic
LookFantastic
Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil (30ml)
$93.80 $125.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
LookFantastic
LookFantastic
Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask 1.7 Oz.
$93.80 $125.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
LookFantastic
LookFantastic
DHC Double Cleanse Bundle (Worth $40.50)
$25.50 $34.00
Cashback Available
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
London Luxury® 2-Pack Kid's Fabric Face Mask in Blue Camo
$6.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎