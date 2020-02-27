Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles Just $11.60!

$11.60 $24.50
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 03/02/20
About this Deal

Bath & Body Works is offering 3-Wick Candles for just $11.60 when you use code STARTFRESH (extra 20% off) at checkout! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on $10+ orders.

Notable $11.60 3-Wick Candles:

Comments (1)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 27, 2020
$11.60 each with code
